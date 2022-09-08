Arizona homebuyers getting more purchasing power as market cools down

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Real estate experts across the state say buyers now have a lot more room to negotiate and aren’t caught up in the multiple bidding war frenzy that was common in the last couple of years.

So if you bought a house during that time or tried to, you likely noticed there was no wiggle room for anything. Sellers simply weren’t bending on price breaks or other concessions. But according to Frank Martin Real Estate, in the last six months for single-family homes in Phoenix, the average sales price dropped by $8,800 and homes were staying on the market longer.

Realtor Frank Martin says buyers are now reaping the benefits. “In the last 15 months, a buyer in a real estate transaction was getting a seller concession 3-5% of the time. At the end of July, we saw that number get pushed up to 27%. Meaning the seller’s leverage has eroded that far to where more transactions are benefiting the buyers,” he said.

Home prices are still up over last year, combine that with higher mortgage rates, and more people are still waiting to buy. However, on top of more buying power, buyers are now getting sellers to buy down their interest rate, saving them even more cash.

