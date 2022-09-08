Feed Arizona Children
2 people hurt in fire at Mesa apartment complex

The fire started on the roof.
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:39 PM MST
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fire at a Mesa apartment complex left two people hurt on Thursday. Fire crews were called to the complex near Dobson Road and University Drive around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the apartments. The first and second floors had to be evacuated because of the fire and the water. Officials said one victim didn’t need to go to the hospital while other was driven to the burn center with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Firefighters said at least six apartments are affected, and that could rise. Crews are working to see which apartments can have utilities turned back on. It’s unclear what sparked the flames. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

