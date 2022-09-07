Urban Farmland program expands in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix is continuing to expand its urban farmland program, thanks to double the funding than in years past.

Maya’s Farm, located near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue, has been permanently protected from development, and more farms like it will be protected as well because of a partnership with Central AZ Land Trust. In 2021, the Phoenix City Council approved $1 million for the Farmland Preservation Program and recently, $2 million more were approved. The program was established to allow landowners to sell or donate their development rights while still owning the land. An owner can get paid between 60% and 80% of the full sales value of the property. The farm will then continue its production and keep the area as an open space.

“We are very excited that this Program will receive double the funding this year to conserve more vital urban farms within Phoenix,” said Rosanne Albright, Environmental Programs coordinator for the City of Phoenix. Any landowners interested in participating in the program can reach out to Sharma Torrens at agconserveconsulting@gmail.com.

