Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Steel shipping containers are being stockpiled in Nogales

The state has stockpiled about 140 steel shipping containers in Nogales to be used for plugging...
The state has stockpiled about 140 steel shipping containers in Nogales to be used for plugging gaps in the border with Mexico.(Arizona's Family)
By Dennis Welch
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:36 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The state has stockpiled about 140 steel shipping containers in Nogales to be used for plugging gaps in the border with Mexico.

The containers, as first reported by the Nogales International newspaper, are being stacked at an Arizona National Guard facility but there are no specific plans on where they will be used.

“We said we are going to look at other areas, we are looking at other areas, other than that there’s nothing else to say,” a spokesman for the governor’s office said Tuesday. Ducey signed an executive order last authorizing the state to fill gaps near Yuma. Under his order, the state closed off 3,820 feet of the border wall with the containers.

The governor and his supporters, including the mayor of Yuma, have called the project a success in slowing down the number of people crossing the border. However, there have been reports that migrants are able to bypass the containers by walking around them. Some critics have called it a political stunt in an election year where Ducey and other Republicans have tried to make the surging number of immigrants at the border a top issue with voters.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

farming
Congress begins work on next Farm Bill
Russia sanctions Arizona senators, 23 other Americans
Election transparency activists gathered at the South Dakota State Capitol to share their...
"Election transparency" activists gather at the South Dakota State Capitol
Sinema and Kelly showed up the Kremlin's latest sanctions list.
Kelly, Sinema added to Russia’s sanctions list along with 23 others