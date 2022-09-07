Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Arizona Senate candidate steps down, leaving seat to be filled by write-in on Election Day

The only candidate from the August primary, House Representative Diego Espinoza( D), has dropped out of the race.
By Jason Barry
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:26 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s new legislative District 22 no longer has any candidates running for state Senate.

The only candidate to emerge from the August primary, longtime state House Representative Diego Espinoza( D), has dropped out of the race to take another job. This means that the district’s Senate seat will now be determined by whoever gets the most write-in votes on Election Day.

Anyone who has lived in the district for at least three years can now make a run at becoming a state senator. District 22 includes parts of Phoenix, Glendale, Avondale, and Tolleson.

TRENDING: Doctor dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek

Barber Ruben Martinez is, like many voters, unimpressed by Arizona’s current lawmakers. He thinks he could do just as good a job as any of them. “I want to see someone step up to the plate and make a difference,” said Martinez. “Anyone can do it.”

Stan Barnes, with Copper State Consulting Group, said this is the first time he’s ever seen an Arizona election that will be decided strictly by a write-in candidate. “There is an incredible vacuum in West Valley politics today, and literally anyone that can hustle enough people to write their name in, correctly spelled I might add, that person is the next Senator,” said Barnes.

All write-in candidates must register with the Secretary of State’s office by Sept 29.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Excessive heat could mean death for many in the Valley.
Maricopa County sees rise in heat-related deaths; activists say homeless most at-risk
Arizona's District 22 Senate seat will be determined by write-in votes on Election Day
"Fake architect" doesn't return money owed to Gilbert businessman
Prescott camp counselor who went missing after not returning from walk found safe