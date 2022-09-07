St. Mary’s sends food, water to families impacted by storm in Bullhead City

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a damaging storm last Sunday knocked out power for most of Bullhead City and surrounding communities, a valley-based food bank is providing food for those in need.

On Tuesday, St. Mary’s Food Bank dispatched a refrigerated tractor-trailer truck packed with more than 20,000 pounds of food and water to Bullhead City in Mohave County to assist those impacted by the power outages and have limited resources to restock.

The non-profit says their employees worked through the night on Monday to pack up the track to help families in desperate need of help.

Friends in Bullhead City needed #StMarysFoodBank. Sunday’s storm left many without electricity. All perishable food spoiled. Within 17 hrs, we delivered a semi-truck of food and water. THANK YOU for supporting St. Mary’s Food Bank so we could help. #Community pic.twitter.com/xHb4If15Vi — St. Mary's Food Bank (@StMarysFoodBank) September 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.