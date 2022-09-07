Feed Arizona Children
St. Mary’s sends food, water to families impacted by storm in Bullhead City

St. Mary's Food Bank works with more than 800 partners a year.
St. Mary's Food Bank works with more than 800 partners a year.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a damaging storm last Sunday knocked out power for most of Bullhead City and surrounding communities, a valley-based food bank is providing food for those in need.

On Tuesday, St. Mary’s Food Bank dispatched a refrigerated tractor-trailer truck packed with more than 20,000 pounds of food and water to Bullhead City in Mohave County to assist those impacted by the power outages and have limited resources to restock.

RELATED: About 2,000 households in Bullhead City still without power

The non-profit says their employees worked through the night on Monday to pack up the track to help families in desperate need of help.

