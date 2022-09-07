Feed Arizona Children
WATCH LIVE: Phoenix woman’s disappearance investigated as homicide, family asks for help

By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of a missing Phoenix woman is asking for the public’s help, as detectives continue to investigate her disappearance as a homicide.

Veronica Mondragon-Rodriguez, 28, was last seen near I-17 between Camelback and Indian School roads on Monday, June 27, 2022. Her family reported her missing on July 15.

Wednesday afternoon, family members will be speaking at Phoenix police headquarters and plan to share additional information in hopes her disappearance can be solved. Phoenix police will also be discussing why detectives believe foul play was involved. Arizona’s Family will carry the announcement live at 1:30 p.m.

Phoenix police, in conjunction with Silent Witness, is asking anyone with information on what happened to Mondragon-Rodriguez to please come forward. Tips can be provided anonymously through the Silent Witness website, or by calling 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446). Information leading to an arrest could mean a reward of up to $1,000.

Veronica Mondragon-Rodriguez was last seen in June.
Veronica Mondragon-Rodriguez was last seen in June.(Courtesy: Silent Witness)

