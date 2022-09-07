Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man ransacks Prescott tattoo shop, causing $100K in damages, police say

Dylan Wiederholt was booked into the Yavapai County Jail on felony charges for burglary and...
Dylan Wiederholt was booked into the Yavapai County Jail on felony charges for burglary and criminal damage.(Prescott Police Department)
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who wanted to become a tattoo apprentice broke into a Prescott tattoo shop and caused roughly $100,000 in damages, police said. Investigators said 38-year-old Dylan Wiederholt forced his way into Lion’s Den Tattoo Company around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday. He broke several items and sprayed tattoo ink onto the walls, floors, ceiling and furniture, according to police. Nonreusable tattoo supplies were also destroyed.

TRENDING: Apache Junction mobile home residents blindsided by sudden rent spike

Wiederholt was found a few blocks away covered in tattoo ink and was arrested. Detectives said he admitted to ransacking the tattoo shop and wanted to be an apprentice and show his artistic abilities. Police also said Wiederholt had been traveling from California through Arizona when he was kicked off a Greyhound bus. He hitchhiked his way to Prescott and had been there for two weeks. Wiederholt was booked into the Yavapai County Jail on felony charges of burglary and criminal damage.

Wiederholt broke several items, sprayed tattoo onto the walls, floors, ceiling and furniture,...
Wiederholt broke several items, sprayed tattoo onto the walls, floors, ceiling and furniture, according to police.(Prescott Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Octavia Coleman, 25, has been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run that happened on June 11.
Hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Tolleson had drugs in her system, police say
Police believe Veronica Mondragon-Rodriguez was violently murdered, but have not yet found her.
Phoenix woman’s disappearance investigated as homicide; family asks for help
Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Flagstaff.
Gas station break-in leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Flagstaff
St. Mary's Food Bank works with more than 800 partners a year.
St. Mary’s sends food, water to families impacted by storm in Bullhead City