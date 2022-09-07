Man ransacks Prescott tattoo shop, causing $100K in damages, police say

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who wanted to become a tattoo apprentice broke into a Prescott tattoo shop and caused roughly $100,000 in damages, police said. Investigators said 38-year-old Dylan Wiederholt forced his way into Lion’s Den Tattoo Company around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday. He broke several items and sprayed tattoo ink onto the walls, floors, ceiling and furniture, according to police. Nonreusable tattoo supplies were also destroyed.

Wiederholt was found a few blocks away covered in tattoo ink and was arrested. Detectives said he admitted to ransacking the tattoo shop and wanted to be an apprentice and show his artistic abilities. Police also said Wiederholt had been traveling from California through Arizona when he was kicked off a Greyhound bus. He hitchhiked his way to Prescott and had been there for two weeks. Wiederholt was booked into the Yavapai County Jail on felony charges of burglary and criminal damage.

