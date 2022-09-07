Jaime’s Local Love: Get Juiced Organic Juice Bar

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get Juiced Organic Juice Bar was started in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

When mandates forced long-time fitness trainer and competitive bodybuilder Will Tucker to close his fitness studio doors, he obtained all necessary permits to begin selling fresh pressed juice at local farmer’s markets. By the second market season, the brand had caught on so well, that he decided to close his fitness studio and retire from fitness training in order to open the bar.

Tucker is passionate about teaching people how to live healthy lives. He’s long told his clients to “drink their veggies.” He says that he loves he can now create organic beverages people can feel good about drinking. Tucker operates the storefront in Biltmore Fashion Park 7 days a week.

Get Juiced Organic Juice Bar

PHONE: (480) 454-5485

ADDRESS: 2502 E Camelback Rd #K-1A Phoenix, AZ 85016

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram account: @getjuicedorganics

Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/getjuicedorganics/

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.