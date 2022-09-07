First Alert Weather Day: Hurricane moisture headed toward the Southwest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s another First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat on Wednesday. Look for morning temperatures in the 80s and 90s to warm to 108 degrees this afternoon, which is about five degrees above normal for the Valley for this time of year. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Another high pollution advisory is also in effect today for ozone pollution.

Big weather changes are on the way. You can already feel higher humidity outside this morning. A gulf surge of moisture began moving into the state from the southwest yesterday evening. Dewpoints are up and it will feel muggier, and the hot temperatures will be more dangerous today because of that.

The increase in moisture is moving into the state ahead of Hurricane Kay. The storm is still well to our south but it’s moving north toward the Baja Peninsula. Parts of the peninsula are under a tropical storm warning starting today for high winds and heavy rain. The storm is expected to be just offshore of the northern Baja region by Friday turning west and weakening. The proximity of the storm could bring heavy rain to parts of Southeastern California and Southwestern Arizona. A Flood Watch for the Yuma area is likely to be issued for heavy rain potential Friday into Saturday.

For the Valley, the most noticeable impact from Kay will be thick clouds, high humidity and a drop in temperatures for the weekend. Look for highs in the upper 90s Friday and Saturday, and mostly cloudy skies starting Thursday. Rain chances are at about 20-30% Friday through Monday. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible, especially Friday if we get a break in the clouds.

