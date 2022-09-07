First Alert Weather Day: Cooler weather for Thursday, but what about Hurricane Kay?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We have a #FIRSTALERT in place for extreme heat this Wednesday. The Excessive Heat Warning remains in place across the Valley through 8 p.m. tonight. We also have another day of high ozone. We’ve already started to feel a push of tropical moisture out ahead of Hurricane “Kay” churning south of Cabo. Tonight, expect lots of high clouds with lows in the mid 80′s. For Thursday, expect mostly cloudy skies and feeling pretty muggy out there with highs still in the triple digits, around 103. Friday, expect cooler conditions, cloudy, and a chance of rain in the evening hours if we get a break in the cloud cover during the day.

Flood watch up forSW AZ because of Hurricane "Kay" (First Alert WX Team)

Latest track of Hurricane Kay (First Alert WX Team/ NHC)

A Flood Watch has been implemented for Yuma and La Paz counties from Friday afternoon to Saturday evening. Flooding from the remnants of Kay could be possible from storms juiced by this tropical storm. The Valley’s best chance of rain seems to be in the Friday late night hours through Saturday morning. Amounts are still questionable due to the timing and track of “Kay.” Expect heavier amounts as you travel east from Phoenix to the California border. Expect the heaviest rain in southwest Arizona and the Imperial, El Centro, and Palm Springs areas of Southern California. We should see highs in the upper 90′s from the clouds and cooler conditions Friday and Saturday. Highs back into the triple digits, most likely Sunday and early next week.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.