Ballet Under the Stars returns to the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ballet Under the Stars is back in the Valley!

A beloved event is coming back to area parks, showcasing remarkable ballet talent! Arizona’s Family reporter Whitney Clark joined Ballet Arizona to talk about the event series, and what’s in store. “A lot of people think that ballet can be a little scary if you’ve never experienced it,” Mallory Porter, director of marketing with Ballet Arizona said. “Ballet Under the Stars allows us to say ‘No, it’s an art form’ Ballet is for everyone.”

Porter said the performances are little sample tastes of upcoming ballets to be performed the following season. “Some of the most exciting pieces are just different movements ... from some new work,” said Porter.

The upcoming performances are as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 8 - Fountain Park

Friday, Sept. 9 - Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park

Saturday, Sept. 10 - Steele Indian School Park

Sunday, Sept. 11 - Estrella Lakeside Amphitheatre

You’re invited to bring your friends, pack a picnic, and enjoy the outdoors as part of the event. The event is free, and the show begins at 7 p.m.

