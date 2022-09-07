Feed Arizona Children
Arizona man accused of murdering girlfriend found dead in jail cell

Justin James Jarvy, 33, is being held on a second-degree murder charge in Mohave County.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in a small western Arizona town late last week was found dead in his jail cell just two days later.

Justin James Jarvy, 33, was being held in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman. Around 10:45 p.m. Monday, officers found Jarvy in his cell with bedding tied around his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarvy was the only person in the cell, and his death is being investigated as a suicide.

He was facing a second-degree murder charge after being arrested over the weekend. Just after midnight on Saturday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a home in Yucca, just west of I-40. When they arrived, deputies found Jarvy injured and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Michelle Bock-Caswell, dead.

Witnesses told investigators they heard a woman screaming and ran to help. When they entered, the two others said Jarvy was on top of Bock-Caswell and had her in a chokehold. They tried to intervene, and Jarvy was injured before deputies arrived.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

