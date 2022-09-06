Feed Arizona Children
YouTube star Jake Paul to fight UFC legend Anderson Silva at Gila River Arena

Jake Paul will go up against another UFC fighter in the Valley in October.
Jake Paul will go up against another UFC fighter in the Valley in October.(Erik Drost / Wikimedia Commons)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A big-time YouTuber who is trying to make himself a name in the boxing world is taking on UFC legend Anderson Silva at Gila River Arena in Glendale next month.

According to promoter Most Valuation Promotions and Showtime Boxing, the fight is airing on Showtime pay-per-view on Oct. 29. According to ESPN, this will be Paul’s fourth fight against a former UFC Fighter. He previously went 2-0 against champion Tyron Woodley and knocked out Ben Askren,

“I will walk humbly into the ring, touch gloves with a living legend, and do my best to exterminate ‘The Spider,” Paul said during the announcement. A press conference is being scheduled for Monday in Los Angeles, while another news conference is also planned for Tuesday in Arizona. Gila River has started accepting sign-ups for pre-sale access to tickets. Fans who preregister will be able to buy tickets on Sept. 13

Stay with Arizona’s Family Sports for updates.

