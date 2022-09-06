Woman dies in crash at northwest Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman has died following a crash Tuesday morning in north Phoenix.

Officers responded to an accident involving an SUV and a pickup truck around 7 a.m. near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. Police say a woman driving one of the vehicles was rushed to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.

As of 8:45 a.m., all eastbound traffic along Bell Road remains closed while officers investigate. Area drivers should find an alternate route.

The accident remains under investigation.

