U.S. Postal Service to hold job fair, looking to fill 400 positions in Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair to fill immediate openings in Arizona, including 400 positions in the Phoenix metro area.
The job fair will be from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at the El Zaribah Shrine Auditorium at 545 N 40th St. USPS employees will be at the job fair to provide information, answer questions and walk through the application process. Starting pay ranges from $17.32 - $27.52 per hour, and benefits are included. Over 800 positions are available in Arizona.
Open positions include:
- City Carrier Assistants
- Rural Carrier Associates
- Mail Processing Clerks
- Mail Handler Assistants
- Plant Postal Support Employees
- Station Postal Support Employees
- Automotive Technicians
- Tractor Trailer Operators
Applicants must be 18 years old (or age 16 with a high school diploma), pass a background check, and have lived in Arizona for at least five years. Interested applicants can learn more at www.usps.com/careers.
