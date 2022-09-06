U.S. Postal Service to hold job fair, looking to fill 400 positions in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair to fill immediate openings in Arizona, including 400 positions in the Phoenix metro area.

The job fair will be from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at the El Zaribah Shrine Auditorium at 545 N 40th St. USPS employees will be at the job fair to provide information, answer questions and walk through the application process. Starting pay ranges from $17.32 - $27.52 per hour, and benefits are included. Over 800 positions are available in Arizona.

Open positions include:

City Carrier Assistants

Rural Carrier Associates

Mail Processing Clerks

Mail Handler Assistants

Plant Postal Support Employees

Station Postal Support Employees

Automotive Technicians

Tractor Trailer Operators

Applicants must be 18 years old (or age 16 with a high school diploma), pass a background check, and have lived in Arizona for at least five years. Interested applicants can learn more at www.usps.com/careers.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.