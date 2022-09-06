Teen gets tour of vet clinic, impresses staff

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In this week’s Finding Forever, our series where we try to connect children in foster care to families, we meet a girl who got the tour of a lifetime.

Jasmine loves animals, so what better stop than Midwestern University’s Animal Clinic? Everet, a shaggy and friendly dog, is just one of the many animals Jasmine got to meet during her behind-the-scenes tour. Dr. Elizabeth Robbins showed this curious 15-year-old how they do dog checkups at the vet school and animal companion clinic.

“What do you think of his teeth?” Dr. Robbins asked the teen. This visit is right up Jasmine’s alley. She likes to help and has even done that at school as a teacher’s assistant.

“I like to help cleaning, organize stuff,” she said. Jasmine got to go through the motions with some cute pups at the animal rehabilitation area. We learned she has a way with animals too, getting them to do things owners even struggled with sometimes. “Sit, good boy,” she said, as the instructor who owned the dog looked in amazement.

Jasmine’s adoption recruiter said she would do well in a stable and patient family that is willing to work on deep relationships while providing unconditional love. Everyone was so kind and informative here, like Dr. Anderson De Cunha who showed Jasmine the simulation students use to save a dog’s life. The best was for last when Jasmine got to meet a beautiful and majestic horse at the clinic. It was a perfect end to an eventful day for a very deserving girl.

To find out how you might become a forever family for Jasmine or other Arizona children who are waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or by emailing info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

