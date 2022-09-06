Teen arrested after allegedly stabbing man at Prescott Valley Safeway

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teenager is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man during a fight at a Prescott Valley Safeway grocery store on Friday night.

Prescott Valley police say it happened in the parking lot just after 9 p.m. Investigators say the teen stabbed a man during a fight. Exact details on what led up to the stabbing haven’t been released. On Tuesday, police announced that they arrested a 16-year-old on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault. Detectives also uncovered more evidence at the time of the arrest.

Authorities said the victim was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital, where he is now in stable condition. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772- 9261 or Yavapai County Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232..

