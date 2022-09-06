Feed Arizona Children
Scottsdale’s Parada Del Sol announces 2023 date

Scottsdale Charros have announced the 69th Annual Scottsdale Parada Del Sol Historic Parade
Scottsdale Charros have announced the 69th Annual Scottsdale Parada Del Sol Historic Parade(Scottsdale Parada Del Sol)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The 69th annual Scottsdale Parada Del Sol parade and Trail’s End Festival date has been announced.

Old Town Scottsdale says that the celebrations will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. with the festival lasting from 12 p.m. until 4p.m.

“We are thrilled to bring the Scottsdale Parada Del Sol Historic Parade and Trail’s End Festival back to Scottsdale in 2023,” says Scottsdale Charro Joe Deka, who serves as the 2023 Parada Boss. “Part of our plan in running this event has been to continue to make it an even better and more well-rounded experience for all valley residents and visitors.”

The parade is one of the longest-running community events in the city, and the Scottsdale Charros’ leadership first began as far back as the1950s. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, the parade — which can include up to 150 entries of everything from marching bands to stagecoaches--will travel a route from Drinkwater Blvd. along Scottsdale Rd. and will wrap up at Brown Ave. and Indian School Rd.

The Trail’s End Festival will follow immediately after, turning the Old Town District into a Western-themed street party. Want to start planning ahead? Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

