Prescott camp counselor missing after not returning from early morning walk

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who works at a popular Prescott camp is missing after she went for a walk over the weekend and didn’t return. Now, her parents and rescue crews are leading the search for the missing 30-year-old.

Whitney Collins is a counselor at Friendly Pines Camp. Collins was last seen by a coworker near Friendly Pines Road walking before her 6 a.m. shift on Sunday. Family members say it’s not uncommon for Collins to take a walk before work, but this time, she didn’t come back.

Collins’ parents are both Army veterans, working alongside crews to find her after flying from North Carolina. Collins’ father, Steve, says investigators told him her fanny pack and ID were found on the side of the road where she was last seen. Collins’ car is still at the camp, along with her phone and keys inside her cabin. “I had a tough couple of minutes yesterday, and I’m sure I’ll have a tough couple of minutes at some other point when we find her,” said Steve.

Steve says they’re optimistic about finding his daughter now that it’s turned into a community effort. “We remain hopeful and you know, my hope is bolstered that I am here with my wife and right now, our saying is ‘let’s go find this kid,’” he said.

Collins is described as a White woman with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say she is 5′5″ and 130 pounds. If you have any information about Collins, you are asked to call Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

