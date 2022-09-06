Pima County constable who died in line of duty given full military honors

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Final respects were paid Tuesday, Sept. 6, to the Pima County constable who was killed in the line of duty last month.

Deborah Martinez-Garibay’s ashes were interred at the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Marana . The ceremony included full military honors for Martinez-Garibay, who was a 16-year veteran of the U.S. Army.

The 43-year-old Martinez-Garibay was well-loved and active in the Tucson community. She enlisted after the Sept. 11 attacks and served nearly two decades before she was injured while serving in Afghanistan.

Martinez-Garibay, a Democrat, was appointed constable in March 2022. She was set to run against Republican Bill Lake in the Nov. 8 election.

She was one of four people killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Aug. 25.

Martinez-Garibay and apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath were serving an eviction notice on Gavin Lee Stansell when he opened fire on them.

Stansell also killed Elijah Miranda before taking his own life.

A GoFundMe drive has been set up to help Fox-Heath’s family with her funeral. As of Tuesday, more than $1,700 has been raised.

If anyone knew Miranda or knows of a GoFundMe drive for his family, please contact KOLD at desk@kold.com

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.