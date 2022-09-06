One detained after man shot to death in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a man who was shot to death in west Phoenix late Monday night.

Officers were called out to a neighborhood near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Paramedics pronounced the man, who has not yet been identified, dead on the scene. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence early Tuesday morning.

Police say the shooter was detained on the scene. Detectives are still working on what led up to the shooting. No other information was released.

