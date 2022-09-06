Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

One detained after man shot to death in west Phoenix

Police say a man was shot to death in a west Phoenix neighborhood overnight.
Police say a man was shot to death in a west Phoenix neighborhood overnight.(Arizona' s Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:41 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a man who was shot to death in west Phoenix late Monday night.

Officers were called out to a neighborhood near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Paramedics pronounced the man, who has not yet been identified, dead on the scene. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence early Tuesday morning.

TRENDING: Glendale officer, 2 others rushed to the hospital after early morning crash

Police say the shooter was detained on the scene. Detectives are still working on what led up to the shooting. No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A bicyclist was struck and killed in southwest Phoenix.
Buckeye Road closed in west Phoenix after bicyclist struck and killed
A Glendale police officer and two others were injured in a crash early Tuesday morning.
Glendale officer, 2 others rushed to the hospital after early morning crash
Detectives said that Robert Puentes and Zavier Martinez were shot and killed on August 28.
Community holds vigil for cousins killed at south Phoenix house party
Community holds vigil for cousins killed at south Phoenix house party