Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

McDonald’s announces return of the cheese danish

McDonald’s is announcing a re-release of an old McCafe Bakery menu item!
McDonald’s is announcing a re-release of an old McCafe Bakery menu item!(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - McDonald’s is announcing a re-release of an old McCafe Bakery menu item!

The Cheese Danish is making its way to all restaurant menus, bringing flakey pastry and cream cheese together, topped with a vanilla drizzle. Starting Wednesday, Sept. 14, the restaurant will have the tasty delight available to purchase inside restaurants, at the drive-thru, or through theMcDonald’s app.

McDonald’s first offered the cheese danish in the 1980s, and will now join the McCafe Bakery items such as Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon roll.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This discount reduces the fixed monthly charge from $29.23 each month down to $20.46 each month.
City of Mesa offering senior utility program
Jose Estrada was arrested after another man was gunned down Monday night.
Suspect in jail after man shot to death in west Phoenix
AHS offers 'Home Away From Home" to temporarily shelter pets
knife with police lights
Teen arrested after allegedly stabbing man at Prescott Valley Safeway