Man had beat up mother before murdering 4 family members near Casa Grande, documents say

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Court documents revealed the moments leading to the death of four family members, including a five-year-old niece in an otherwise quiet Pinal County community over the weekend.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s sister called 911 around 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon after some sort of domestic dispute. During the call, she said that her brother, identified as Richard Wilson Jr, 21, had just beaten up their mother as well as their father and a related five-year-old girl in the house. Dispatchers said the sister was frantic and that you can hear screaming over and over again until the call disconnected. Deputies arrived about 12 minutes later.

As deputies tried to make contact, they noticed a man leaving the fifth-wheel trailer and told deputies: “I’m over here, take me to jail.” Wilson was asked if anyone was inside, to which he replied “go check”. Deputies said they found Wilson with injuries to his right hand and bloody clothing and shoes inside the trailer. That’s where they discovered that four people inside the house had been murdered. Wilson’s father, 47-year-old Richard Wilson, his mother, 50-year-old Ellen Otterman, his sister, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, and his niece, Renaya White all appeared to have been stabbed in the neck with a knife.

After Wilson was arrested, he asked for multiple prescribed medications. Investigators attempted to conduct an interview with him, but he declined to answer without having an attorney present. Records showed that this was the tenth call to the home in the last three years. Two of those calls were mental health-related and two others were welfare checks.

Wilson was booked on four counts of first-degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.