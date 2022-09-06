Jason Aldean to perform at 2023 Coors Light Birds Nest

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jason Aldean has announced he’ll be performing as part of the 2023 Coors Light Birds Nest!

Aldean will be performing alongside special guest MacKenzie Porter on Thursday, Feb. 9, during the lineup that will spread over four nights during the WM Phoenix Open. The Chainsmokers alongside special guest Gryffin will close out the event on Saturday, Feb. 11. Officials announced that there will be four-day music packages that include admission for all four nights of the concert series. The general admission pass sells for $330 and a four-day VIP pass is $1,100.

“This new ticket option is a great opportunity for music fans to make the most of the concert series,” said Coors Light Birds Nest Chairman Billy Malkovich. “This is very much in line with how music festivals package their tickets, we are looking forward to unveiling this for the first time at the Coors Light Birds Nest.”

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. every day with an expanded outdoor patio area and will feature more live music, outdoor games, entertainment, and food and beverages. The special guest opening act will take the main stage around 6:30 p.m., and headliners going on stage around 8:30 p.m. Opening the Thursday night show for Aldean is country-pop performer MacKenzie Porter.

The Coors Light Birds Nest is located directly across from the main WM Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road. The venue will open around 3:30 p.m. and closes at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Tickets are available online by clicking/tapping here. .

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.