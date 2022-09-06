Feed Arizona Children
Glendale officer, 2 others rushed to the hospital after early morning crash

A Glendale police officer and two others were injured in a crash early Tuesday morning.
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – An officer and two women are hospitalized after a crash in Glendale early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. at the intersection of 83rd and Glendale Avenues.

The Glendale Police Department says an officer in his patrol car and the two women from the other vehicle were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene shows the Glendale Police SUV with heavy damage to the front and the other car with damage to the passenger side.

The intersection is closed in all directions, except for westbound travel while police investigate. Police recommend drivers use 75th or 91st Avenues for northbound or southbound travel and Bethany Home or Northern for eastbound and westbound travel.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. No further details were released.

