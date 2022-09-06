Feed Arizona Children
First Alert Weather: Hurricane Kay to help end heatwave, bring rain to Arizona

7-Day Forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 6(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s another First Alert weather day for dangerously hot temperatures. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through 8pm Wednesday, although temperatures will likely peak today near 110 degrees for a high this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies and slim rainfall chances dominate the forecast again tomorrow with a high of 108 degrees.

A major weather pattern change is in store later this week as strong high pressure over our region finally begins to weaken. As that ridge weakens, cloud cover starts increasing Thursday and temperatures come down a few degrees. Temperatures come down quite a bit more Friday through the weekend as deep tropical moisture moves into Arizona.

As of Tuesday morning, Hurricane Kay is a category one storm spinning off the west coast of Mexico. In the next two days, strengthening is likely and Kay could be a major hurricane as a category 3 storm. After that, it is forecast to weaken as it slowly moves into colder water, moving northwest along the coastline of the Baja Peninsula. Landfall is still unlikely, but as a weakening tropical storm off the Baja coast, this storm will pump deep tropical moisture into Arizona Thursday through Monday. Rain chances begin Friday and peak Saturday. Rain is also possible through Sunday and Monday.

The track of Kay could shift east or west, which would impact rainfall totals. At this point, we’re looking at anywhere from a half inch to a couple of inches of rain in Southwestern Arizona, and less in the Valley. But we’ll keep you updated as we get closer to the storm’s approach.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

