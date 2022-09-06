First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat warning continues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An excessive heat warning continues for metro Phoenix through Wednesday night at 8 pm.

Today we’ve been seeing temperatures around 110 degrees. Tomorrow, temperatures will drop down a couple of degrees at most Valley locations. Still, the National Weather Service which lists the heat threat as “moderate” for tomorrow will continue the warning out of an abundance of caution. We all know that anytime we have triple-digit temperatures, heat can be a threat.

We will see some big changes late this week as we come under the influence of Hurricane Kay, making her way to the north, currently south of Baja. The forecast track of the storm will take it west of the coast of Baja and then turn out to sea by the weekend. Still, that will be close enough that some of the moisture from the system will make it into Arizona and increase the potential for thunderstorms, especially in western Arizona.

The increased humidity and cloud cover will bring temperatures down significantly. We could have a couple of days with highs in the 90s. Right now, the best chance for rain in the Valley seems to be Saturday. We’ll put that chance at about 30-40% but we’re not looking for a major outbreak of storms. Sunday we also have about a 30% chance for thunderstorms as well. Again, most of the rain should be concentrated in western Arizona this weekend.

