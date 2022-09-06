Feed Arizona Children
City of Phoenix changing trash and recycling days starting in October

Changes to citywide collection days in Phoenix will begin on Monday, Oct. 3.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Heads up, Phoenix homeowners! You’ll want to check a new city map before you take your trash out the curb as the city adjusts its collection days starting next month.

The City of Phoenix Public Works Department says about 80% of its customers are having their collection days changed starting Oct. 3. Officials say it’s a move to “maximize efficiencies and customer service” but they didn’t go into specifics. No changes to the quarterly bulk trash program are planned at this time.

Standard collection times are also staying the same for now. Residents are asked to place their containers out on the curb by 5:30 a.m. as service starts at 6 a.m. and continues onto 5 p.m.

To find an updated map, click/tap here. For more information on the city’s trash service, click/tap here.

