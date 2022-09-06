City of Mesa offering senior utility program

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Mesa is offering a senior rate program.

The city’s Limited Income Senior Rate Program is a residential utility assistance program that offers a 30% discount on the water service rate- one of the key water rates on a consumer’s bill. This discount reduces the fixed monthly charge from $29.23 each month down to $20.46 each month. The program doesn’t change any other water rate component.

“The Limited Income Senior Rate Program is a very effective and easy way to provide a significant discount to some of our senior residents in Mesa who face financial challenges,” said Ed Quedens, City of Mesa Business Services Department director.

To qualify, individuals applying must be a minimum of 60 years old, the utility account holder, a permanent full-time resident at the service address, and have a limited income that is 200% of the federal poverty level. If a consumer qualifies, they will not have to apply again for another five years. This discount is not retroactive.

