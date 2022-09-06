Feed Arizona Children
Buckeye Road closed in west Phoenix after bicyclist struck and killed

By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Peter Valencia
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:57 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say parts of a major road in west Phoenix are closed for the morning commute after a bicyclist was struck and killed early Tuesday.

Phoenix police say it happened near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road, just west of the Loop 202 freeway. Investigators believe a woman was driving in the area when she struck a man who was riding a bicycle along the side of the road shoulder. Fire crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene. At this time, police don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Buckeye Road is expected to be closed for several hours as detectives piece together what led up to the crash. Drivers are being asked to take an alternate route to use the Loop 202 for northbound and southbound travel. Click/tap here for live First Alert traffic updates.

