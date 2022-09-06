Feed Arizona Children
AHS and PetSmart team up for temporary shelter program

AHS offers a program to provide temporary shelter.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- From financial struggles to family changes and housing insecurity. There are so many circumstances that can make keeping a pet really hard.

ALSO ON GOOD MORNING ARIZONA: Meet the newest members of the Yuma Fire family

Thanks to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS), a program is helping to take care of your pet during tough times, and that is Something Good!

Check out Sophie and her owner reunited! Boy, does it feel good! You can see it from their smiles! When Sophie’s owner struggled and couldn’t give her the care she needed, the Arizona Humane Society stepped in.

AHS teamed up with PetSmart to provide temporary foster care or boarding for the pets of families in a time of need. Through the Project Home Away From Home program, AHS provided foster care to Sophie while her dad got back on his feet and found a new place to live.

So after weeks apart, these two are finally back together again.

