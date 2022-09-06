AHS and PetSmart team up for temporary shelter program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- From financial struggles to family changes and housing insecurity. There are so many circumstances that can make keeping a pet really hard.

Thanks to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS), a program is helping to take care of your pet during tough times, and that is Something Good!

Check out Sophie and her owner reunited! Boy, does it feel good! You can see it from their smiles! When Sophie’s owner struggled and couldn’t give her the care she needed, the Arizona Humane Society stepped in.

AHS teamed up with PetSmart to provide temporary foster care or boarding for the pets of families in a time of need. Through the Project Home Away From Home program, AHS provided foster care to Sophie while her dad got back on his feet and found a new place to live.

So after weeks apart, these two are finally back together again.

