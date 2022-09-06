2 men hurt in shootout; stray bullets strike adult, child in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument ended in a shootout in south Phoenix, with two gunmen sent to the hospital and stray bullets hitting an adult and child on Monday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m. to the Sunrise Vista Apartments at 28th Street and Broadway Road. Police said two men got into an argument and at some point, guns were fired. Somebody drove one of the victims to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. Police showed up to the scene and found the other gunman. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned during the gun battle, stray bullets went into another home, hitting an adult and a child. Both were taken to the hospital and should survive. Police cars could be seen all over the complex. No identities have been released. An investigation is underway.

