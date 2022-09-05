Young man dead after Thursday shooting at local boys’ group home in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A young man is dead after a shooting at a local boys’ group home in north Phoenix on Thursday.

On Thursday around 2 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a report of a shooting that happened near 18th Avenue and Mountain View Road. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old T’revonsay Sales with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital but died Sunday morning.

The suspected shooter, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested shortly after the incident and was booked into a Maricopa County Juvenile Detention Facility. There are no details available about what led up to the shooting, according to police.

