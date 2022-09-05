Young girl from Phoenix area dead after UTV crash in Forest Lakes, 3 others hurt

FOREST LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An 8-year-old girl from the Phoenix area is dead after a crash involving an offroad vehicle Sunday in Coconino County.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a UTV accident north of Forest Lakes, near Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, just after 11 a.m. Sunday. They were told someone was already performing CPR on a young girl.

First responders from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Forest Lakes Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service and Arizona Game and Fish all rushed to the scene. When they arrived, an 8-year-old was pronounced dead. Three others, an 8-year-old girl and two 14-year-old girls, were airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

Investigators say all four girls involved in the accident are from the greater Phoenix area, but their identities have not been released. Other information was not immediately available.

