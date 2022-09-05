Popular Phoenix hiking trails to close during daylight hours through midweek

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hot temperatures mean some Phoenix hiking trails will be closed during the day, as the National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning until midweek.

When the NWS issues those warnings, the City of Phoenix closes Camelback Mountain’s Echo and Cholla trails, along with all trails at the Piestewa Peak Trailhead in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Those trails have already closed over a dozen times this summer and the Phoenix Fire Department says the program has led to a drop in the number of mountain rescues.

The Excessive Heat Warning is currently set to expire at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team has also declared those as First Alert days. At this point, the trails should be open during the day beginning Thursday when temperatures should drop slightly with highs under 100 degrees. Check out the latest forecast.

Those temperatures can still pose a risk to hikers, and Phoenix fire officials urge precautions like bringing plenty of water, wearing proper clothing including a hat, hiking with others and more. See more about the city’s trail closure program here.

