Police tactical unit responds to a domestic dispute in north Phoenix neighborhood

A man is detained by police after a domestic dispute in north Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police officers were called to a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Cactus Road late Sunday afternoon after a report of gunfire during a domestic dispute. When officers got to the home they set up at points surrounding the home and called for everyone to come out of the house.

Arizona’s Family crews were on the scene as a shirtless man came out of the home and backed up toward officers with his hands raised. Police say officers detained everyone in the house. No one was found with any gunshot injuries, but police say one man in the house was taken to the hospital for medical reasons. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back with Arizona’s Family for updates.

