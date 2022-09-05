Feed Arizona Children
Phoenix dentist hosts annual free Labor of Love dental day

Risas Dental and Braces is offering free dental care through its 11th annual Labor of Love event.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Between the pandemic and rising costs of healthcare, many people aren’t getting to the dentist as often as they should. To help, Phoenix-based Risas Dental is hosting its 11th annual Labor of Love from 8 a.m. until noon on Labor Day.

During the free event, patients can choose from treatments including basic cleaning, extraction, and filling, along with a routine exam and X-ray. Staff is also offering free orthodontic consultations for those interested in braces.

Not only are the appointments free, there’s also no need to pre-register; just show up! Here are the Valley-area locations you can visit. But hurry — it only goes on until noon!

  • Maryvale - 6026 N. 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301
  • Metro – 10621 N. 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029
  • Mesa – 1928 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85203
  • Arcadia – 4317 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85008
  • Tempe – 341 S McClintock Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282
  • Desert Sky – 7440 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85033
  • Phoenix Central – 4501 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014
  • Alhambra – 3540 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85019
  • South Mountain – 6034 S 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85042
  • Westgate – 4850 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85033
  • Chandler – 125 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ 85225
  • Phoenix West – 1636 N 51st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035
  • El Mirage – 13053 W Thunderbird Rd, El Mirage, AZ 85335

For more on Risas’ Labor of Love, click or tap here.

