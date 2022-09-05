Phoenix dentist hosts annual free Labor of Love dental day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Between the pandemic and rising costs of healthcare, many people aren’t getting to the dentist as often as they should. To help, Phoenix-based Risas Dental is hosting its 11th annual Labor of Love from 8 a.m. until noon on Labor Day.

During the free event, patients can choose from treatments including basic cleaning, extraction, and filling, along with a routine exam and X-ray. Staff is also offering free orthodontic consultations for those interested in braces.

Not only are the appointments free, there’s also no need to pre-register; just show up! Here are the Valley-area locations you can visit. But hurry — it only goes on until noon!

Maryvale - 6026 N. 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301

Metro – 10621 N. 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Mesa – 1928 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85203

Arcadia – 4317 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Tempe – 341 S McClintock Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282

Desert Sky – 7440 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Phoenix Central – 4501 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Alhambra – 3540 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85019

South Mountain – 6034 S 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Westgate – 4850 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Chandler – 125 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ 85225

Phoenix West – 1636 N 51st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

El Mirage – 13053 W Thunderbird Rd, El Mirage, AZ 85335

For more on Risas’ Labor of Love, click or tap here.

