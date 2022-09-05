Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Men rescued after rushing waters swept truck away in western Arizona

Two men were rescued after their truck was swept away in rushing waters Sunday night in Golden...
Two men were rescued after their truck was swept away in rushing waters Sunday night in Golden Valley.(Courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:59 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men were rescued after their pickup truck was swept away in rushing waters Sunday night in Golden Valley.

A 64-year-old man called 911 around 7:30 p.m. to report that he and his passenger were stranded after driving into a running wash. The Ford pickup had been swept off of Estrella Road near Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley and both men were surrounded by water.

RELATED: Emergency shelter opens after severe storms knock out power to northwest Arizona city

Mohave County sheriff’s deputies, along with county Search and Rescue and a DPS helicopter responded and the men were quickly brought to safety. No one was hurt. Officials are once again reminding drivers to avoid driving into flooded roadways.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Hot Labor Day forecast as heat warning extended
RAW VIDEO: Wall of dust moves into Chandler area
RAW VIDEO: Wall of dust moves into Chandler area
Home struck by lightning heavily damaged in Queen Creek
House heavily damaged after being struck by lightning in Queen Creek
A bright, orange wall of dust was spotted moving into the East Valley on Friday evening.
Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm