Men rescued after rushing waters swept truck away in western Arizona

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men were rescued after their pickup truck was swept away in rushing waters Sunday night in Golden Valley.

A 64-year-old man called 911 around 7:30 p.m. to report that he and his passenger were stranded after driving into a running wash. The Ford pickup had been swept off of Estrella Road near Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley and both men were surrounded by water.

Mohave County sheriff’s deputies, along with county Search and Rescue and a DPS helicopter responded and the men were quickly brought to safety. No one was hurt. Officials are once again reminding drivers to avoid driving into flooded roadways.

