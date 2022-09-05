Feed Arizona Children
Meet the newest members of the Yuma Fire family

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
In less than a year, 12 Yuma firefighters welcomed a little one to their families. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — There must be something in the water in Yuma, because their fire department has gone to the babes. And when you have a bunch of babies all together at one time with no one crying, that’s definitely Something Good.

In less than a year, 12 of the city’s firefighters welcomed a little one to their respective families! Last month, the City of Yuma’s fire department Facebook page shared some adorable photos of firefighters with 10 of those babies.

Since all the kiddos are under the age of one, it was only fitting they all came to Station No. 1 with their dads for the group photo. Not just that, but they all wore the same fire department onesies.

