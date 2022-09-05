Man dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. One of those was a man in his 20s, who was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers are expected to be OK.

The National Weather Service reports much of Arizona is still under an excessive heat warning. Arizona’s Family meteorologists say temperatures were near 110 degrees when the group was hiking in the Cave Creek area. The NWS says you should stay hydrated even if you aren’t thirsty, and if you aren’t feeling well, get inside or find shade. Scottsdale Fire is warning hikers to plan their hike carefully, bring plenty of water and know how to identify heat exhaustion.

The man’s name has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Scottsdale Fire, with Daisy Mountain, Phoenix Fire and MCSO, responded today to 6 hikers suffering from heat emergencies. One hiker in his 20s was a full code. All were removed from the trails using the MSCO helicopter and transported. #WeCareForYou #HikeRight 1/2 pic.twitter.com/b4o7JqqKiZ — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) September 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.