Man burned after trying to stop Phoenix apartment fire

One man is hurt after a fire broke out in an apartment complex in Phoenix Monday afternoon.
One man is hurt after a fire broke out in an apartment complex in Phoenix Monday afternoon.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man was hurt after a fire broke out in an apartment complex in Phoenix Monday afternoon.

Phoenix firefighters say a bystander reported flames coming out of the back of a complex near 35th and Dunlap avenues. When they got to the scene, officials said they found out the fire was coming out of a shed behind a single-story duplex.

The fire was already spreading into both units when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to get inside the duplex, rescuing a 40-year-old man who had burns from trying to stop the fire. Firefighters put out the fire, and the man was taken to a nearby burn center in stable condition.

No firefighters were hurt, and an investigation is underway by the Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force. The Red Cross is helping the four people who were displaced by the fire.

