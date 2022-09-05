Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man accused of murdering 4 family members, including 5-year-old niece, near Casa Grande

Wilson was booked on four counts of first-degree murder.
Wilson was booked on four counts of first-degree murder.(PCSO)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of murdering four family members, including his teen sister and 5-year-old niece, on Sunday afternoon outside of Casa Grande. Around 1:45 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a 911 call from a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road. Deputies arrived and found four people inside the house murdered. Deputies then arrested 21-year-old Richard Wilson Jr. at the home.

The victims were identified as Wilson’s father, 47-year-old Richard Wilson, his mother, 50-year-old Ellen Otterman, his sister, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, and his niece, Renaya White. It’s unknown what led up to the murders, but deputies say Wilson was armed with a knife. Wilson was booked into Pinal County Jail on four counts of first-degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An Arizona company is using new technology to use less water and possibly aid world hunger...
Arizona company using new technology to help solve water crisis, address world hunger
A young man is dead after a shooting at a boys’ group home in Phoenix on Thursday.
18-year-old dies after shooting at north Phoenix boys’ group home
As usual, Lake Pleasant is busy this Labor Day and lake patrol is urging visitors to stay safe.
Sheriff’s deputies urge Lake Pleasant visitors to be safe this Labor Day
An 8-year-old girl died and three others were flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital following a...
Young girl from Phoenix area dead after UTV crash in Forest Lakes, 3 others hurt