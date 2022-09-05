Man accused of murdering 4 family members, including 5-year-old niece, near Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of murdering four family members, including his teen sister and 5-year-old niece, on Sunday afternoon outside of Casa Grande. Around 1:45 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a 911 call from a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road. Deputies arrived and found four people inside the house murdered. Deputies then arrested 21-year-old Richard Wilson Jr. at the home.

The victims were identified as Wilson’s father, 47-year-old Richard Wilson, his mother, 50-year-old Ellen Otterman, his sister, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, and his niece, Renaya White. It’s unknown what led up to the murders, but deputies say Wilson was armed with a knife. Wilson was booked into Pinal County Jail on four counts of first-degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

