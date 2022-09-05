Feed Arizona Children
Sheriff’s deputies urge Lake Pleasant visitors to be safe this Labor Day

Arizona's Family reporter Steven Sarabia spent Labor Day morning on Lake Pleasant with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Lake Patrol Division.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - While Labor Day weekend is coming to a close, Lake Pleasant is still packed with visitors. And the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Lake Patrol is still encouraging everyone who’s still out on the lake to be extra cautious.

The patrol says they’ve seen more than 10 drownings this year, most of which could have been avoided if a person had been wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident. One of these incidents involved a driver of a boat who left the watercraft to get into the water. However, because of the winds, the boat was pushed away before they could swim back.

Another tip is to stay hydrated. Just because you’re in the water doesn’t mean you don’t need to drink plenty of water! Heat exhaustion is still a very real threat out on the water, so it’s important to keep an eye on yourself and others to make sure everyone is staying safe. Arizona’s Family meteorologist Steven Sarabia went out on the lake with the MCSO Lake Patrol.

