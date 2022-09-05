Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Kelly, Sinema added to Russia’s sanctions list along with 23 others

Sinema and Kelly showed up the Kremlin's latest sanctions list.
Sinema and Kelly showed up the Kremlin's latest sanctions list.(Arizona's Family file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:55 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller and Arizona senators Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was on the new sanctions list, as were Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Rick Scott of Florida, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the group, which also included business leaders, academics and government officials, would be banned permanently from entering Russia.

Previous rounds of Russian sanctions against Americans have included President Joe Biden and members of his family, as well as lawmakers and business leaders. The U.S. has sanctioned numerous Russians, including government officials and business people.

Penn and Stiller have been outspoken critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Penn is an activist involved in relief work, among other causes. Stiller is a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Katie Hobbs won't take part in gubernatorial debate Kari Lake
Sen. Mark Kelly said he'll participate in his Senate debate, while Secretary of State Katie...
Debate latest: Hobbs won’t participate; Kelly is in against Masters
The Hon. Kellie Johnson presides over a hearing in Pima County Superior Court in Tucson, Ariz....
Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions
South Dakota Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden has gotten an increased profile on both the...
What does SD Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden's increased visibility mean for his political future?