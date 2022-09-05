First Alert Weather Day: Temps near 110 degrees on Tuesday in metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The ridge of high pressure bringing us the unseasonable hot weather will peak on Tuesday and that’s when we think Valley highs will peak this week at around 110 degrees. We have a First Alert for that heat as the National Weather Service has an excessive heat warning out. However, we think there will be a significant drop off in high temps on Tuesday, perhaps down to 106. That should snap the streak of heat alerts that plagued the holiday weekend. By the way, the high temperature never did get to 110 this past weekend.

As the high pressure breaks down and moves a bit, we’ll see the extra hot temperatures release. Then our eyes turn toward the south with the expected formation of Hurricane Kay, already a tropical storm, well south of Baja. However, current forecast tracks show it could come into play as far as Arizona is concerned, bringing us an increased chance for thunderstorms and cooler temperatures. Right now if we were to rank it, there’s a 50% chance there will be little or no impact from the storm in Arizona as it appears to be headed out to see just about the time it gets close. There’s about a 30% there will be moderate impacts, and an increase in thunderstorms. And there’s a 20% chance there could be a big impact, especially in southern Arizona. So the storm bears a close watch.

Also by the weekend, with expected cloud cover to be significant, we should see highs drop back down into the 90s in the deserts.

