First Alert Weather Day: Hot Labor Day forecast as heat warning extended

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a First Alert Weather Day for your Labor Day in the Valley. The Phoenix metro area remains under an Excessive Heat Warning today for high temperatures peaking at 109 degrees this afternoon. Look for sunny skies and light winds.

The Excessive Heat Warning has now been extended through Wednesday of this week as a ridge of high pressure continues to sit over the Great Basin, dominating our region’s weather pattern. Storm chances stay minimal and confined to the mountains through midweek. Temperatures in the Valley will climb to about 110 each afternoon.

Later this week, we’ll be watching for moisture from what is now Tropical Storm Kay. This storm system is expected to intensify to a hurricane by tomorrow as it moves north and northwest, paralleling the coastline of Mexico. At this point, landfall is not expected, but the proximity of the storm will be close enough to bring us a boost in moisture that should lead to increased storm chances Friday and into next weekend.

This will also lower temperatures to the upper 90s for Friday and Saturday and bring an increase in cloud cover. At this point, rain chances are highest on Friday night and Saturday, but the path of this storm could change and we’ll be watching that closely over the week ahead.

