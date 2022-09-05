Emergency shelter opens after severe storms knock out power to northwest Arizona city

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Severe storms that rolled through parts of the state Sunday night have knocked out just about all power in Bullhead City in Mohave County.

Crews from the Mohave Electric Cooperative continue working on damaged power poles and as of 2:30 a.m. Monday, the majority of Bullhead City is still in the dark. The city has set up a designated emergency shelter at Sunrise Elementary School, located at 2645 Landon Drive. The Red Cross has been working to set up a separate shelter for pets.

City officials ask that residents do not call their emergency dispatch center to report power outages, and that drivers avoid roadways where utility crews are working. Most of Bullhead Parkway has been closed due to downed power lines.

Last night, the city said it could be up to 24 hours before all power is restored. As of 7 a.m., MEC reports over 21,000 customers are still without power. Check back for updates.

