Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Emergency shelter opens after severe storms knock out power to northwest Arizona city

As of 7 a.m. Monday, over 21,000 people in Bullhead City remain without power.
As of 7 a.m. Monday, over 21,000 people in Bullhead City remain without power.(Credit MGN)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Severe storms that rolled through parts of the state Sunday night have knocked out just about all power in Bullhead City in Mohave County.

Crews from the Mohave Electric Cooperative continue working on damaged power poles and as of 2:30 a.m. Monday, the majority of Bullhead City is still in the dark. The city has set up a designated emergency shelter at Sunrise Elementary School, located at 2645 Landon Drive. The Red Cross has been working to set up a separate shelter for pets.

TRENDING: Popular Phoenix hiking trails to close during daylight hours through midweek

City officials ask that residents do not call their emergency dispatch center to report power outages, and that drivers avoid roadways where utility crews are working. Most of Bullhead Parkway has been closed due to downed power lines.

Last night, the city said it could be up to 24 hours before all power is restored. As of 7 a.m., MEC reports over 21,000 customers are still without power. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On Your Side: Average overdraft fees are dropping
Popular Phoenix hiking trails will be closed during the daytime hours through Wednesday.
Popular Phoenix hiking trails to close during daylight hours through midweek
Phoenix hiking trails to shut down due to Excessive Heat Warning
Dr. Andrew Villa and his team of medical staff will travel to Ukraine to provide medical care...
Chandler doctor heading to Ukraine to provide medical care