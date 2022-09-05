Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Consumer Reports: Coffee has a positive impact on your health

But How Much Is Too Much?
This month might be the perfect time to score a deal on a tech item that typically never leaves...
This month might be the perfect time to score a deal on a tech item that typically never leaves your side.
By Susan Campbell
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maybe you drink it in the morning or at noon to refuel. For some people, it’s hard to imagine a day without coffee, and the good news is that drinking coffee can be good for you!

Consumer Reports says that having more than one cup of coffee a day could have a positive impact on your health. But how do you know when too much coffee is too much? CR says that coffee could actually lower your risk of certain liver diseases, some types of cancer, and type 2 diabetes. There’s some evidence that it can also lower your risk of heart and respiratory disease.

Other research even suggests that if you drink coffee, you could live longer than non-coffee drinkers, in part because coffee is rich in antioxidants. That’s great news, but how much coffee is healthy, and how much is too much? In general, the average person can safely consume up to 400 mg of caffeine per day--the amount in three to five 8-ounce cups of coffee.

If you have a medical condition or caffeine sensitivity, it’s always best to check with your doctor and always listen to your body. If your heart is thumping much faster than usual and you feel extra shaky and jittery, it’s probably time to lay off the caffeine. If you love coffee but still want to sleep at night, CR suggests finishing your last cup around 2 p.m. That way, the majority of caffeine you’ve consumed has left your body by bedtime.

While coffee can be good for you, Consumer Reports says it’s still important to pay attention to what you add to your coffee drink. For every teaspoon of sugar you add you’re consuming 16 calories, and 2 ounces of whole milk adds another 38 calories as well as 2 grams of fat. If you like to alternate between coffee and tea during the day, CR says that can be good for you too. In a study published last year, researchers found that people who drank two to three cups of coffee plus two or three cups of tea per day had about a 30% lower risk of dementia and stroke compared with people who didn’t drink either.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meet the newest members of the Yuma Fire family
Two men were rescued after their truck was swept away in rushing waters Sunday night in Golden...
Men rescued after rushing waters swept truck away in western Arizona
On Your Side: Average overdraft fees are dropping
As of 7 a.m. Monday, over 21,000 people in Bullhead City remain without power.
Emergency shelter opens after severe storms knock out power to northwest Arizona city