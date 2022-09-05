Feed Arizona Children
Children’s Museum hosts some fun for everyone on Labor Day

Labor Day (Sept. 5) is the last day of the Foam Zone at the Children's Museum of Phoenix. Check it out while you can!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s Labor Day and the Phoenix Children’s Museum is hosting a celebration for the big day.

Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra dropped by the museum’s Foam Zone event for its very last day here in the Valley. The event is free with admission today, and admission costs $16 a person. Children under the age of 1 are free.

The foam event is held outside the museum, right near the historic entrance, and foam is sprayed every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. until the last blast at 3 p.m. If you’ve got a little one looking to play, a change of clothes and a towel is recommended!

To learn more about the Children’s’ Museum, click here.

