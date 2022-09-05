Children’s Museum hosts some fun for everyone on Labor Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s Labor Day and the Phoenix Children’s Museum is hosting a celebration for the big day.

Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra dropped by the museum’s Foam Zone event for its very last day here in the Valley. The event is free with admission today, and admission costs $16 a person. Children under the age of 1 are free.

The foam event is held outside the museum, right near the historic entrance, and foam is sprayed every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. until the last blast at 3 p.m. If you’ve got a little one looking to play, a change of clothes and a towel is recommended!

To learn more about the Children’s’ Museum, click here.

